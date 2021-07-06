Study links language barriers to much lower access to health care

“The gaps in care that we observed could be a result of several factors rooted in language-based inequities. Non-English speakers may be less likely to seek care for health concerns, anticipating that their needs might not be met,” researchers wrote. “Patients with limited English proficiency, for example, may have had prior negative experiences with the health care system, including being made to feel unwelcome or discriminated against.”

The study looked at data for Spanish speakers and extrapolated it to adults with limited English proficiency.

Publication of the study comes amid an ongoing pandemic that continues to take a disproportionate toll on racial and ethnic minority groups. Language barriers could be exacerbating that toll.

“The pandemic has been a magnifier of the failure of our health care system to meet the needs of patients facing language barriers,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Jessica Himmelstein, a Harvard research fellow and primary care physician at Cambridge Health Alliance.

In the study, researchers note that language-based disparities in telehealth, which has soared in popularity during the pandemic, could further limit the access of people with limited English proficiency to needed care. And language barriers could also help explain why vaccination rates have seemingly leveled off among some communities.

Added Himmelstein: “Lack of access to vaccinations for non-English speakers can be thought of as the latest and most visible sign of what our study shows has been going on for a long time: People with (limited English proficiency) get less care.”

Lautaro Grinspan is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.