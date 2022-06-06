Street racers doing doughnuts at Buckhead intersection leave behind skid marks

BreakingNews
First suspected case of monkeypox in Georgia confirmed by CDC
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Street racers and a huge crowd of spectators gathered at a Buckhead intersection Sunday night. The aftermath: tire markings that reveal cars having performed doughnuts.

Atlanta police received several 911 calls about the takeover at the intersection of Roswell and Powers Ferry roads about 10 p.m. A video from Channel 2 Action News showed a red-and-black car doing doughnuts in the road as countless people watched. Drivers in the area were forced to stay put as the havoc ensued, the news station reported.

One 911 caller claimed that more than 100 people were in the middle of the road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Another caller said other vehicles were blocked in and no one could get out.

The incident included firecrackers that busted out the window of one of the cars involved, Channel 2 reported.

A neighbor who spoke to the news station said he called authorities but was disappointed no one showed up in time.

“I’ve been calling the police for 20 minutes and you see a single patrol car? No,” Eli Flint said from the scene. “I took the time to walk up here, see the broken glass, smell the tires.”

Atlanta police told the news station that by the time they arrived, the scene had cleared. Police have not shared any other specifics on the incident or said if someone has been charged.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

