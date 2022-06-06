Street racers doing doughnuts at Buckhead intersection leave behind skid marks

Atlanta police received several 911 calls about the takeover at the intersection of Roswell and Powers Ferry roads about 10 p.m. A video from Channel 2 Action News showed a red-and-black car doing doughnuts in the road as countless people watched. Drivers in the area were forced to stay put as the havoc ensued, the news station reported.

One 911 caller claimed that more than 100 people were in the middle of the road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Another caller said other vehicles were blocked in and no one could get out.