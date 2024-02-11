News

Storms, possible flooding arriving Sunday night

Travel could be treacherous around Super Bowl game time
Severe weather, including possible flooding, may hit North Georgia as football fans make their way to and from Super Bowl events.

North Georgia faces a risk of severe storms Sunday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service goes into effect Sunday at 7 p.m. and will last through Monday evening as waves of heavy rain are expected to hit the region.

Kramlich said on top of the heavy rain and possible flooding, the storms may be capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said between 2 to 4 inches of rain are likely in the North Georgia region.

The risk of severe weather is expected to end Monday evening.

