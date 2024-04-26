State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver asks that misdemeanor charges be dismissed

Long-time Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, is asking university President Gregory L. Fenves to act quickly in requesting that misdemeanor charges against protesters who did not engage in “undisputed physical attacks” be dismissed.

Here is her full letter:

“President Fenves,

I am a lifetime neighbor of Emory University. I swam on the Emory children’s swim team many decades ago. I’m a former student, graduate and professor of an institution I have always loved and admired. I have been and will continue to be a supporter and donor to the University. Your letters to the community have been helpful.

The APD overly aggressive policies that specifically focus on the protesters of the police training center over the past months and years, along with a partnership against protesters with the Georgia State Patrol, is at the center of the terrible and unnecessary actions against Emory students, faculty and staff yesterday. An unknown number of students and faculty have been held in the overcrowded DeKalb jail overnight, awaiting arraignments this morning. These individuals will have permanent arrest records, and as a former Magistrate Judge for Dekalb County, the county’s investment of time, money, and resources to arrest, detain, and process Emory community individuals for peaceful protests is bad management and result of bad decisions. I ask that Emory leadership meet with the DeKalb Solicitor and law enforcement leaders to move efficiently to dismiss any legal misdemeanor charges that do not relate to undisputed physical attacks or threats by protesters. I can suggest experienced criminal legal counsel who can assist you evaluate these charges, and urge your immediate attention to ending the criminalization of protesters who attempted peaceful first amendment protected protests.

There are already too many people in Dekalb jail who are there because they irritated, offended, or frightened someone, and not because they presented any danger to the public safety. I remember well my days as a law student on the Emory campus during the Kent State protests and am sure I was irritating and offending someone at that stressful time.

Thank you for consideration of my requests. Please act promptly.

Mary Margaret Oliver”