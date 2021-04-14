ajc logo
Sprinkler system malfunctions, prompts explosion scare at Midtown high-rise

Atlanta fire crews were called to the high-rise on West Peachtree Street after reports of an explosion. Investigators later determined that part of a sprinkler system malfunctioned.
Atlanta fire crews were called to the high-rise on West Peachtree Street after reports of an explosion. Investigators later determined that part of a sprinkler system malfunctioned.

By John Spink - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionAsia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Officials are working to repair a malfunctioned sprinkler system in a Midtown high-rise after reports of an explosion triggered a large fire response.

Investigators concluded the reported explosion in Tower Square on West Peachtree Street was the result of the building’s fire emergency system malfunctioning, authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Four fire engines were sent to the building after receiving a report of an explosion in the basement, Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Greg Gray said. When the crews arrived, they saw water streaming from the parking deck.

“Upon our initial investigation, we found that there was an explosion in the fire pump room,” he said. A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system that helps control water supply.

“One of the fire pumps actually malfunctioned and is rendered out of service at this point,” Gray said.

Crews and maintenance personnel were able to shut the water off and begin cleaning up the area. The company that maintains the sprinkler system arrived to make repairs to the water pump, Gray said.

The building’s emergency fire system was brought offline due to the incident, Gray said.

“They’ll be monitoring all the affected areas and ensuring that if we do have an emergency, that they’ll have someone monitoring on the floors to be able to report it until they get the repairs done,” he said.

Gray said the fire department anticipates the repairs will be finished “quickly.”

“Just another day here in the big city,” Gray said.

