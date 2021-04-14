Sprinkler system malfunctions, prompts explosion scare at Midtown high-rise

Crews and maintenance personnel were able to shut the water off and begin cleaning up the area. The company that maintains the sprinkler system arrived to make repairs to the water pump, Gray said.

Workers rushed out of the building on West Peachtree Street after the explosion was reported. It later was determined to be safe. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

The building’s emergency fire system was brought offline due to the incident, Gray said.

“They’ll be monitoring all the affected areas and ensuring that if we do have an emergency, that they’ll have someone monitoring on the floors to be able to report it until they get the repairs done,” he said.

Gray said the fire department anticipates the repairs will be finished “quickly.”

“Just another day here in the big city,” Gray said.