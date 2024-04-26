Spirits subdued on Emory campus day after Israel-Hamas war protest

They said they felt the police escalated the situation.

“I can understand why police were called, but the way they handled the situation was ridiculous,” one student said, adding that most of the initial protest occurred while she was in class and was shut down by the time she got out.

She and others also questioned the narrative that people not affiliated with Emory agitated the protest, pointing out that 20 of the 28 people arrested Thursday were identified as campus community members.

“The way the administration has characterized the protests has been misleading,” another student said while walking through the quad. “They (had) the Georgia State Patrol on call, had DeKalb County police on call, Atlanta police call ― the fact that (that) was their immediate action was horrifying.”

A third student said, “There was a completely unjustified show of force by the police.”