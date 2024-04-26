News

Spirits subdued on Emory campus day after Israel-Hamas war protest

By
1 minute ago

Emory’s campus was subdued Friday.

Faculty said typically there would be more students on the Quadrangle at the center of campus on a warm day, but late in the morning the area was sparsely dotted with people, including police officers and TV news crews.

Students who spoke with the AJC declined to give their names, citing divisive opinions on the issue and potential repercussions as they seek employment.

They said they felt the police escalated the situation.

“I can understand why police were called, but the way they handled the situation was ridiculous,” one student said, adding that most of the initial protest occurred while she was in class and was shut down by the time she got out.

She and others also questioned the narrative that people not affiliated with Emory agitated the protest, pointing out that 20 of the 28 people arrested Thursday were identified as campus community members.

“The way the administration has characterized the protests has been misleading,” another student said while walking through the quad. “They (had) the Georgia State Patrol on call, had DeKalb County police on call, Atlanta police call ― the fact that (that) was their immediate action was horrifying.”

A third student said, “There was a completely unjustified show of force by the police.”

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters
1h ago

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest
Emory president defends response to protests over Israel-Hamas war
45m ago
Emory professor granted $50 bond after arrest on campus
53m ago
Legislation to restructure United Methodists moves forward
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.
Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said