South Georgia sheriff dies after battle with COVID-19

By all accounts, Smith was a dedicated and well-liked public servant, and the entire community is in mourning.

Some affectionately called him Sheriff Pete.

Law enforcement officials from around the state shared condolences to social media, and Gov. Brian Kemp posted on Twitter saying Smith “was a good man, a dear friend and a dedicated public servant to his community ...”

A procession of law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights drove through Americus on Wednesday to honor Smith, with deputies calling him “Sumter One” on the radio, reports said.

The news of Smith’s passing was confirmed on Facebook by Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, who posted a message from Smith’s family. “He dedicated his entire career to protecting and serving others,” he said.

Rep. Sanford Bishop also released a statement Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Sheriff Pete Smith passed away. He was a truly dedicated and passionate sheriff for Sumter County who will be missed. I will keep his family and the people of Sumter County in my prayers as we mourn this great man and public servant.”

Smith was elected to the position in 2004 and had decided not to run for the seat again in November. For now, Kemp will appoint a new sheriff who will serve until the newly elected sheriff takes office in 2021.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.