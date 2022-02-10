South Georgia father, son charged in shooting death of family member

A Colquitt County father and son are in jail on murder charges, the GBI said Thursday.
Thomas Montgomery Weeks, 32, and Jeffery Lynn Weeks, 61, both of Norman Park, were charged Wednesday in the shooting death of 35-year-old John Asbery Taylor. The South Georgia men are being held in the Colquitt County jail facing multiple charges, including malice and felony murder.
When Colquitt deputies arrived early Tuesday morning at Taylor’s home in the 2000 block of Ellenton Norman Park Road, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Taylor, who was married to the daughter and sister of the accused men, allegedly had an argument with an unidentified person before the Weeks came to his home Monday to confront him about the incident, the GBI said in a news release. During that confrontation, gunshots were exchanged. Thomas Weeks suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Taylor was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The state agency assisted the Colquitt sheriff’s office with the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 229-616-7460 or the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
