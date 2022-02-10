South Georgia father, son charged in shooting death of family member

Thomas Montgomery Weeks, 32, and Jeffery Lynn Weeks, 61, both of Norman Park, were charged Wednesday in the shooting death of 35-year-old John Asbery Taylor. The South Georgia men are being held in the Colquitt County jail facing multiple charges, including malice and felony murder.

When Colquitt deputies arrived early Tuesday morning at Taylor’s home in the 2000 block of Ellenton Norman Park Road, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.