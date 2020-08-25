South Carolina man headed back to prison after robbing 3 more banks

Douglas was arrested on an unrelated charge one week later, but investigators quickly linked him to all three hold-ups.

“Ten years in federal prison was apparently not a teaching moment for Douglas because within weeks of being released, he went right back to his bank-robbing ways,” FBI special agent Chris Hacker said in the release. “Thanks to the assistance of our partners with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, he’ll have 20 more years to think about what he’ll do the next time he is released from prison.”

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Douglas was ordered to repay the $6,700 he stole from the Athens bank.

