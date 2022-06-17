ajc logo
South Carolina Genealogical Society hosts annual workshop

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)

Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The South Carolina Genealogical Society is hosting its 49th Annual Summer Workshop in two formats.

On July 8 and 9, in-person lectures are scheduled from 8:30 a m. until 5 p.m. at the South Carolina Archives in Columbia. On July 9, five virtual sessions, via Zoom, will be held. The cost for the in-person event is $60 for members, $65 for nonmembers. The virtual event is $25.

Lisa Louise Cooke is the keynote speaker. A number of nationally known speakers are scheduled. The in-person lecturers include LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, Brent Holcomb and Diane Richard.. Speakers for the virtual lectures are Garrett-Nelson, Mark Lowe, Mark Olson and Lisa Louise Cooke. To see the list of all the speakers, their topic, and to register, go to scgen.org. This is always a good event to attend, and it’s great to have two options.

Oakland Cemetery Lunch and Learn topic

“Living History at Oakland Cemetery” will be the Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn topic on July 8 at noon. The event is free. The Lunch and Learn lectures have returned to an in-person format. Marcy Breffle, education manager at the Historic Oakland Foundation, will be the speaker. She will cover the new educational programs and tours she has developed there. This is a great chance to see what is currently going on. Oakland’s website is oaklandcemetery.com. The lecture will be recorded and uploaded to the Georgia Archives YouTube channel. Check GeorgiaArchives.org for further information, or call 678-364-3710.

Who Do You Think You Are?

NBC has announced that, on July 10 at 7 p.m., the long-running genealogy series “Who Do You Think You Are?” is returning for season 11. Stars who are scheduled to be included are Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford. This is good news that the show is returning in prime time. For more information, check TV listings or nbc.com.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga,. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
