South Carolina Genealogical Society hosts annual workshop

On July 8 and 9, in-person lectures are scheduled from 8:30 a m. until 5 p.m. at the South Carolina Archives in Columbia. On July 9, five virtual sessions, via Zoom, will be held. The cost for the in-person event is $60 for members, $65 for nonmembers. The virtual event is $25.

Lisa Louise Cooke is the keynote speaker. A number of nationally known speakers are scheduled. The in-person lecturers include LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, Brent Holcomb and Diane Richard.. Speakers for the virtual lectures are Garrett-Nelson, Mark Lowe, Mark Olson and Lisa Louise Cooke. To see the list of all the speakers, their topic, and to register, go to scgen.org. This is always a good event to attend, and it’s great to have two options.