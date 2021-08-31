Sony executives fire Mike Richards as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mike Richards, Steps Down, as New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host.Just nine days after being selected to replace late host Alex Trebek, Richards has stepped down.Just nine days after being selected to replace late host Alex Trebek, Richards has stepped down.The news comes after controversy arose over past sexist comments Richards made on his podcast.The news comes after controversy arose over past sexist comments Richards made on his podcast.On Aug. 20, the show's producer, Sony Pictures Television, released a statement on Richards' decision to step down. .On Aug. 20, the show's producer, Sony Pictures Television, released a statement on Richards' decision to step down. .Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect. , Sony Pictures Television, via statement.Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect. , Sony Pictures Television, via statement.Richards previously hosted "The Pyramid" and "Beauty and the Geek.".He also served as executive producer of "The Price is Right" and "Let’s Make a Deal.".He also served as executive producer of "The Price is Right" and "Let’s Make a Deal.".The news of Richards' departure comes after a broad search to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last year.The news of Richards' departure comes after a broad search to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last year.We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for the show,deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek, Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, via statement.We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for the show,deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek, Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, via statement