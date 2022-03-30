ajc logo
Soldier killed in helicopter incident at Wright Army Airfield in Georgia

A soldier was killed during an incident involving two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Fort Stewart. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Fort Stewart: Incident under investigation, airfield closed until further notice

A soldier was killed during an incident involving two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Fort Stewart.

The military did not identify the soldier or describe the circumstances that caused his death but said the service member was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Fort Stewart also announced that the incident remains under investigation and that Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice.

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

