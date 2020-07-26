X

Social media salutes John Lewis as body crosses Selma bridge

John Lewis "The Boy from Troy" comes home. Congressman's body escorted in for Celebration of Life at Troy University, Saturday, July 25, 2020.

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Lewis, the late Georgia congressman and monumental figure of the civil rights movement, was honored this weekend in multiple ceremonies across Alabama, the state where he was born, and where his body has now passed a final time over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

The symbolic crossing over the rose-petaled span Sunday in a horse-drawn carriage was peaceful and solemn, and a stark contrast from 55 years ago when state troopers attacked Lewis and hundreds of other non-violent marchers with billy clubs and tear gas as they tried to cross the bridge for the right to vote.

Lewis nearly died from his injuries.

The brutal scene, which came to be known as Bloody Sunday, was televised and sparked national outrage ― but more importantly, the moment changed popular opinion of the time, much like George Floyd’s death has sparked increased calls for social change today.

On Sunday, Alabama state troopers joined the nation in saluting Lewis, and the outpouring of tributes on social media stretched far and wide.

Dear Rep. John Lewis, May you rest in Eternal Happiness. You have done THE WORK Sir! You were born into poverty during Jim Crow, protested & marched for justice, you were beatened by Alabama state troopers (I wonder how their lives turned out), you persevered through it all and became a cherished and well respected leader of the civil rights movement. When I look at your life and all your accomplishments I am reminded of a rare but one of my favorite speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King. He said: "You may be 38 years old, as I happen to be. And one day, some great opportunity stands before you and calls you to stand up for some great principle, some great issue, some great cause. And you refuse to do it because you are afraid…. You refuse to do it because you want to live longer…. You’re afraid that you will lose your job, or you are afraid that you will be criticized or that you will lose your popularity, or you’re afraid that somebody will stab you, or shoot at you or bomb your house; so you refuse to take the stand. Well, you may go on and live until you are 90, but you’re just as dead at 38 as you would be at 90. And the cessation of breathing in your life is but the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit." You did it Mr. Lewis! You lived out your purpose in TOTAL and you did it for equality and justice for ALL. What a beautiful example of a life. May your spirit live on and continue to uplift, energize, and encourage the souls to come. Blessings ~ Mahla🌺 #RepJohnLewis #JohnLewis #Beloved #CivilRights #Activist #DrMartinLutherKingJr #Eternal #Happy #Alabama #JimCrow #Poverty #Respect #BlackMan #BlackKing #Music #PharrellWilliams #Equality #Justice #Blessing #Hero

