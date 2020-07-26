Social media salutes John Lewis as body crosses Selma bridge

John Lewis, the late Georgia congressman and monumental figure of the civil rights movement, was honored this weekend in multiple ceremonies across Alabama, the state where he was born, and where his body has now passed a final time over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
The symbolic crossing over the rose-petaled span Sunday in a horse-drawn carriage was peaceful and solemn, and a stark contrast from 55 years ago when state troopers attacked Lewis and hundreds of other non-violent marchers with billy clubs and tear gas as they tried to cross the bridge for the right to vote.
Lewis nearly died from his injuries.
The brutal scene, which came to be known as Bloody Sunday, was televised and sparked national outrage ― but more importantly, the moment changed popular opinion of the time, much like George Floyd’s death has sparked increased calls for social change today.
On Sunday, Alabama state troopers joined the nation in saluting Lewis, and the outpouring of tributes on social media stretched far and wide.
Hard to put into words the feeling of gratitude I had the first time I met @repjohnlewis. And the second time. The third time. Each time. Today I am reminded how we can never pay the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement back, the best we can do is to try to pay it forward 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Xhu9Sg3IOQ— LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) July 26, 2020
Wept through this. Heavy, gutteral tears. The impact he has had on all of us, on our lives... What a beautiful way to honor this immense man. I’m so grateful for the example you’ve left for all of us. RIP #JohnLewis ♥️ https://t.co/cE80cRYmwn— Idara (@IdaraVictor) July 26, 2020
Cong. John Lewis made his final crossing over the Alabama River.— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 26, 2020
America weeps, as the procession reaches the point where the civil rights 1965 voting rights march met a wall of police. Lewis nearly died that day. Honor him by vowing to vote, & to make sure ALL votes are counted. pic.twitter.com/py7PchqiJk
A nonviolent warrior crossing the bridge where he met physical force with soul force. Farewell, #JohnLewis. pic.twitter.com/hIppHpeWFU— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 26, 2020
When Alabama state troopers beat and bloodied him on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, could a young John Lewis ever have imagined this day? That he’d live to be 80. That he’d be a lawmaker for decades. That his remains would cross the bridge again, this time lined with roses.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 26, 2020
To commemorate his life, my mother, a daughter of Selma Alabama, hangs a blue ribbon on our front door to honor the late great Rep. John Lewis. May this blue ribbon be a reminder to all who enter our house that we must respond to his call to action to get into some #goodtrouble. pic.twitter.com/DoSR2uJEA3— Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) July 26, 2020
As John Lewis is laid to rest, during these troubled times, let us remember him through this quote from Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., which characterizes the hope John always believed in: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 26, 2020
Such a dignified, simple, respectful, and moving ceremony for a great man. It is so beautiful. A fitting reminder of what is really important. #JohnLewis #GoodTrouble https://t.co/HswV7F3mEl— Lucy P. Marcus (@lucymarcus) July 26, 2020
John Lewis was a GREAT MAN. The LEFT is IGNORING his wishes. Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he was savagely beaten, was named after a racist Ku Klux Klan leader. Did you know that John Lewis OPPOSED renaming the bridge? he spoke in favor of PRESERVING HISTORY, WORTS AND ALL. pic.twitter.com/vtqT725T8A— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) July 26, 2020
#JohnLewis has bequeathed us this nation.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 26, 2020
May we be faithful servants of our better selves.
May we be steadfast in making the America that could be.
May we be worthy caretakers of the struggle.
May we be the very good troublemakers now.https://t.co/0kzOtqL5xA
Good man. Got into good trouble. What better things could be said of a life well lived? #RIPJohnLewis #Homegoing #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/dh3e8134FU— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 26, 2020
.@jbouie tells @margbrennan, “It is entirely appropriate to refer to John Lewis and other members of the civil rights movement as founding fathers, in the same way that we would consider Jefferson or Washington, or Frederick Douglass, Lincoln...” https://t.co/zf6ITtOhzw pic.twitter.com/HaNpm6RWeJ— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 26, 2020
I was born and raised in Africa. I came to America at age 16. My dream was to become a doctor in the US. Congressman #JohnLewis is one reason my dream became a reality. Thank you sir for your fight. pic.twitter.com/wfs6FrUhLP— Saju Mathew MD MPH (@drsajumathew) July 26, 2020
No words are deep enough to adequately thank John Lewis for his unrelenting march, through beatings, humiliations & imprisonments toward justice for all, for being the humble,clarion-clear ‘conscience of Congress’ and a moral voice for us, and for the ages. We shall overcome 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/es6mVuYFJw— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2020
Rep. Maxine Waters on legacy of John Lewis: “His image, his knowledge and understanding of what democracy is all about should be remembered by everybody because of the work that he has done.” https://t.co/8ke3or2JMJ— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 26, 2020
"Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace in your heart, knowing that the battle of good to overcome evil is already won. Choose confrontation wisely, but when it is your time don't be afraid to stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice."— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 25, 2020
-John Lewis pic.twitter.com/H35dLIKqUE
Rose petals line Congressman #JohnLewis’ final path across the Edmund Pettus bridge. pic.twitter.com/nTITTKThLJ— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) July 26, 2020
Please wherever you are whatever you are doing, STOP for just a moment and give pause, a great human being is passing over the beginning location of his ultimate legacy. Take a moment to honor #RepJohnLewis #JohnLewis #BLM #JohnLewisBridge https://t.co/xHFVZVoGUx— Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) July 26, 2020
I'm watching the caisson being prepared to take John Lewis across 'the bridge' one last time, with tears streaming down my face. Suddenly, I’m once again 10 years old, watching a caisson carrying JFKs body, again, with tears streaming down my face. #ProfilesInCourage— 8 ohms of #resistance (@DavidGLarrabee1) July 26, 2020
If you celebrate #JohnLewis, then you have work to do. We have the curriculum for you. It’s time to work. #PreparedToVote https://t.co/mP4SfZcbjD— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Dear Rep. John Lewis, May you rest in Eternal Happiness. You have done THE WORK Sir! You were born into poverty during Jim Crow, protested & marched for justice, you were beatened by Alabama state troopers (I wonder how their lives turned out), you persevered through it all and became a cherished and well respected leader of the civil rights movement. When I look at your life and all your accomplishments I am reminded of a rare but one of my favorite speeches by Dr. Martin Luther King. He said: "You may be 38 years old, as I happen to be. And one day, some great opportunity stands before you and calls you to stand up for some great principle, some great issue, some great cause. And you refuse to do it because you are afraid…. You refuse to do it because you want to live longer…. You’re afraid that you will lose your job, or you are afraid that you will be criticized or that you will lose your popularity, or you’re afraid that somebody will stab you, or shoot at you or bomb your house; so you refuse to take the stand. Well, you may go on and live until you are 90, but you’re just as dead at 38 as you would be at 90. And the cessation of breathing in your life is but the belated announcement of an earlier death of the spirit." You did it Mr. Lewis! You lived out your purpose in TOTAL and you did it for equality and justice for ALL. What a beautiful example of a life. May your spirit live on and continue to uplift, energize, and encourage the souls to come. Blessings ~ Mahla🌺 #RepJohnLewis #JohnLewis #Beloved #CivilRights #Activist #DrMartinLutherKingJr #Eternal #Happy #Alabama #JimCrow #Poverty #Respect #BlackMan #BlackKing #Music #PharrellWilliams #Equality #Justice #Blessing #Hero
As John Lewis makes his final journey across Edmund Pettus bridge, we're 100 days away from the election. We must work to get out the vote, fight suppression & disinformation, get states ready for voting amid COVID (states need federal funds ASAP).— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) July 26, 2020
Every day we will do the work.
Watching @repjohnlewis final Pettus bridge crossing. Thinking about how many have stepped up to try to fill his shoes, and how little so many in authority have learned. Batons, dogs, tear gas, and indiscriminate arrests not how a just gov treats its citizens, then or now. pic.twitter.com/Vl3fqKEIW5— Matt Koci (@kocilab) July 26, 2020