Smugglers drop young girls over U.S. border wall

To make matters worse, parents refused entry into the United States have sent their children across the border alone, hoping they eventually will be placed with relatives. As a result, holding facilities are packed, and the administration is scrambling to find more temporary housing options.

Migrants wait for transportation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021. U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families at the border without notices to appear in immigration court, and sometimes without any paperwork at all. A spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council, a union that represents Border Patrol agents, said it was done to cut processing time at overwhelmed holding facilities. He said it takes an hour to 90 minutes to prepare one notice to appear in court. Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in the El Paso sector, which includes parts of Texas and New Mexico, said an agent using a remote camera was able to spot a person straddling the barrier. The video shows the person lowering the children one at a time before letting them drop to the ground below. The children stood up as two people fled on the other side of the border.

Migrants board a van at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas, on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021. U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families at the border without notices to appear in immigration court and sometimes, without any paperwork at all. Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

“We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Chavez said in a statement.

This Tuesday, March 30, 2021, photo taken from night video provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows smugglers, upper right after dropping two children from the top of border barrier in Santa Teresa, N.M. From a video released Wednesday by federal authorities showing two Ecuadoran children being abandoned by smugglers after they were dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Authorities said Santa Teresa border agents were able to find the 3- and 5-year-old sisters after being directed by the camera operator to the remote location in New Mexico, just west of El Paso, Texas. The girls were alert but were taken to a hospital to be checked out and cleared. They currently remain at a Border Patrol temporary holding facility pending placement by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.