BreakingNews
Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
News

Security consultant: There is an element to the protests that is not ‘ad hoc and chaotic’

By
17 minutes ago

Police and campus officials at colleges across the country are struggling to respond to protests, some of which have resulted in police forcefully removing protesters from encampments or occupied campus buildings.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, among others, characterized the protests as being influenced by “outside agitators,” while others have countered that the movement is led by students.

Aden Magee, a homeland security consultant and retired military intelligence officer, believes that the unrest is following a pattern identified by the U.S. government decades ago in dealing with (or inciting) insurgencies in foreign countries.

Magee, writing in the online publication Homeland Security Today, pointed to the 1966 U.S. Department of Defense manual “Human Factors Considerations of Undergrounds in Insurgencies,” which studied underground organizations during World War II and in the Cold War decades that followed.

The manual states that protest crowds can be manipulated toward violence or extreme action by “agitators” who use repeated themes and slogans centering on a “martyr” and the make demands on officials that “are usually vague and impossible to meet.” Overreaction by police and security forces play into the hands of such agitators, the manual concludes, by furthering the “emotional excitement” of the crowd while the agitators act as “cheerleaders.”

“The current unrest is developing according to the textbook components for radical exploitation,” Magee wrote. “From the precipitating event that was exploited to enrage the masses by providing an innocent martyr as a symbol of injustice (the Palestinian people), to the mostly peaceful protestors who will increasingly provide crowds that are vulnerable to subversive manipulation, the pieces will continue to fall neatly into place.”

Magee urged those making security decisions to understand there is an element to the protests that is not “ad hoc and chaotic.”

About the Author

Follow Chris Joyner on facebookFollow Chris Joyner on twitter

Joyner has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How campus protests have driven division among Georgia Democrats

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

BREAKING
Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
10m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Marjorie Taylor Greene to call for vote on Speaker Johnson’s ouster next week
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

LIVE UPDATES
NY mayor says nearly 300 people arrested in crackdowns on protests there

Credit: Ben Gray

LIVE UPDATES
NY mayor says nearly 300 people arrested in crackdowns on protests there

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four infill MARTA stations
The Latest
From Bill Torpy: Emory and other college protests help Trump
1h ago
NY mayor says nearly 300 people arrested in crackdowns on protests there
1h ago
Police remove encampment at University of Wisconsin’s Madison campus
2h ago
Featured

Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...