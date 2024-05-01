SCAD students protest along Peachtree in Atlanta

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
About 60 people gathered in front of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for a pro-Palestine walkout at the school’s campus on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning. They lined the sidewalk in front of the school holding signs saying “ceasefire now” and “We stand with Palestine.”
Among many phrases. protesters chanted one that Jewish leaders consider to be antisemitic. The first was, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
“That is clearly a call for the elimination of the Jewish state of Israel,” said Dov Wilker, regional director with the Atlanta chapter of The American Jewish Committee. “that’s one very concerning term.”
Although security guards stood in front of the school, neither they nor other police interacted with the students.
