Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
SCAD students protest along Peachtree in Atlanta

16 minutes ago
SCAD students hold a walkout for Palestine in front of SCAD on Peachtree Street, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Atlanta. SCAD students walked-out of classes in solidarity with Columbia and other university students across the U.S. in support of an immediate cease-fire. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About 60 people gathered in front of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for a pro-Palestine walkout at the school’s campus on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning. They lined the sidewalk in front of the school holding signs saying “ceasefire now” and “We stand with Palestine.”

Among many phrases. protesters chanted one that Jewish leaders consider to be antisemitic. The first was, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“That is clearly a call for the elimination of the Jewish state of Israel,” said Dov Wilker, regional director with the Atlanta chapter of The American Jewish Committee. “that’s one very concerning term.”

Although security guards stood in front of the school, neither they nor other police interacted with the students.

