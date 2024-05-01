SCAD students protest along Peachtree in Atlanta

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About 60 people gathered in front of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for a pro-Palestine walkout at the school’s campus on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning. They lined the sidewalk in front of the school holding signs saying “ceasefire now” and “We stand with Palestine.”

Among many phrases. protesters chanted one that Jewish leaders consider to be antisemitic. The first was, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”