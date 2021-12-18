SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Rain likely all day, temps to cool overnight

Caption Saturday's 5-Day Weather Forecast Credit: Channel 2 Action News Caption Saturday's 5-Day Weather Forecast Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The wet weather could dampen the Christmas tree lighting in Alpharetta, planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at North Point Community Church Lawn, 4350 North Point Parkway.

As the afternoon showers die down, a cold front is expected to sweep in from the northwest foothills of Tennessee. Sunday will see much less precipitation, but the highs are only expected to reach 55.

“The cold front sweeps through Saturday night and behind it, some drier air moves in,” Nitz said. “So we’ll have some clouds to start the day on Sunday, then clearing and turning cooler, getting our temperatures really back to where they should be this time of year.”

The clear, cool air could create perfect conditions for holiday festivities like Lights at the Landing, a walk-through light show being held all weekend at the Dallas Landing Park in Acworth at 5120 Allatoona Drive.

Rain will move in Saturday, then clearing and cooler Sunday. I'm tracking the showers and storms live on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/HHbLuHNIlo — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 17, 2021

On the road, drivers will have to battle more than the slick conditions. In Cobb County, Georgia DOT is resurfacing lanes on Ga. 360 from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. It will cause lane closures at Ga. 360 and New Macland Road all weekend.

In Fulton, southbound lanes on I-85 will be closed at Cheshire Bridge Road for bridge rehabilitation. And overnight lane closures are expected this weekend on I-285 in DeKalb as the DOT continues a safety project between Chamblee Dunwoody and Snapfinger roads.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.