SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny skies with rain likely to hold off until evening

Caption Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz gives the high for Saturday, April 30, 2022. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Caption Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz gives the high for Saturday, April 30, 2022. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Concertgoers planning to rock out at the Shaky Knees Music Fest Saturday night should remember to pack an umbrella. Massive crowds are expected to cram into Central Park in the afternoons and evenings for the three-day outdoor festival that concludes Sunday.

Nitz said the storms are likely to hold off until the evening, but the bulk of the rainfall will come after the sun sets around 8:30 p.m.

Explore 3 late night shows to catch at Shaky Knees

Nine Inch Nails, the festival’s Saturday night headliner, is scheduled to take the Peachtree stage for its performance at 9:30 p.m.

“Mix of sun and clouds as we head through the day. It’ll be warm, and then as we head into the evening hours, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms developing,” Nitz said.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go. Listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.