SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny skies with rain likely to hold off until evening

Saturday should begin warm and sunny, but could end on a wet note.
There’s a 20% chance of showers for the day, and the highest probability for light sprinkles will be after dusk, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz
“A great start to the weekend. And although there will be some rain around this weekend, (it’s) not a rain out,” he said.
The day is expected to begin with morning lows of 59 degrees in Atlanta. There will also be plentiful supplies of sunshine throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Nitz forecast afternoon temperatures to rise to 82 in Atlanta, although there could be more clouds brewing south of the metro area and down into Middle Georgia.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Concertgoers planning to rock out at the Shaky Knees Music Fest Saturday night should remember to pack an umbrella. Massive crowds are expected to cram into Central Park in the afternoons and evenings for the three-day outdoor festival that concludes Sunday.
Nitz said the storms are likely to hold off until the evening, but the bulk of the rainfall will come after the sun sets around 8:30 p.m.
Nine Inch Nails, the festival’s Saturday night headliner, is scheduled to take the Peachtree stage for its performance at 9:30 p.m.
“Mix of sun and clouds as we head through the day. It’ll be warm, and then as we head into the evening hours, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms developing,” Nitz said.
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go. Listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
About the Author