Rosalynn Carter Institute survey: Caregiving in a pandemic marked by stress, uncertainty

Among those surveyed, 42% reported the number of other caregivers available to help them has dropped during the pandemic, according to the report, which was funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and comes just ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.

Other stressors included feelings of isolation, financial concerns and worries about contracting COVID-19 themselves or by the people they care for.

These caregivers “are silently struggling,” Olsen said. “They do everything thing they can to care for someone else and many are not the first to ask for help.”

Still, caregivers represent amazing people, said Olsen, who estimates there are more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the nation. They are some of the most experienced at keeping their loved ones safe and addressing challenges, she said.

Olsen recommends increased availability of telehealth services for mental health and caregiving coaching. There is also a need for more connectivity among caregivers.

In many cases, Olsen said, their strength comes from “others who know their journey.”