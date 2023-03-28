Rockdale deputy helped save infant who had stopped breathing

A Rockdale County deputy’s quick actions helped save a baby who had stopped breathing Sunday.
No foul play is suspected in the events that unfolded shortly before 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputy D. Daniel and Sgt. B. Allsop were the first to arrive at the scene where a 1-month-old was reported to have stopped breathing.
Daniel immediately took the baby into the front seat of her patrol car and began CPR, according to officials.
Fire and medical personnel arrived soon after and took over the scene. The child regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital.
“The quick response and actions taken by Deputy Daniel and the Fire/EMS personnel gave the baby a fighting chance for recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.
About the Author
Credit: Ryon Horne/AJC