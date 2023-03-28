X

Rockdale deputy helped save infant who had stopped breathing

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Rockdale County deputy’s quick actions helped save a baby who had stopped breathing Sunday.

No foul play is suspected in the events that unfolded shortly before 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputy D. Daniel and Sgt. B. Allsop were the first to arrive at the scene where a 1-month-old was reported to have stopped breathing.

Daniel immediately took the baby into the front seat of her patrol car and began CPR, according to officials.

Fire and medical personnel arrived soon after and took over the scene. The child regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital.

“The quick response and actions taken by Deputy Daniel and the Fire/EMS personnel gave the baby a fighting chance for recovery,” the sheriff’s office said.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Major bills in jeopardy on last day of voting at Georgia Capitol4h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
6h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne/AJC

In State of City, Dickens calls on community leaders to ‘move Atlanta forward’
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments concerning state’s abortion law
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments concerning state’s abortion law
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens highlights accomplishments, shares vision for city
12h ago
Gwinnett spends federal COVID funding on license plate readers for hotels
12h ago
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta turns cooler, drier after days of storms
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
11h ago
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
9h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top