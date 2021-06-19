DeKalb residents leap from 2nd story to escape massive blaze

Several people were taken to the hospital early Saturday after a massive fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex, forcing some residents to jump from the second story to escape the blaze.
Crews responded to the two-alarm fire in the 2500 block of Columbia Woods Drive about 2 a.m. and found the building engulfed in flames, DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley said.
Several people were seen leaping from windows and balconies to escape the intense heat and smoke. Firefighters went into “rescue mode” to make sure all 24 units were clear, Bentley said. Two people were rescued, including one person who was asleep in a second-story bedroom, he said.
Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the second resident from a unit at the back of the building. In all, nine people were injured and five were taken to the hospital, authorities said. Everyone is expected to survive.
The blaze destroyed the entire building at The Forest at Columbia Apartments, and the American Red Cross is assisting 36 people from 13 families, the agency said Saturday. Volunteers will help the displaced residents find a temporary place to stay and provide them with food, personal items and prescription drugs.
The cause of the massive fire remains under investigation.
