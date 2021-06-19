DeKalb residents leap from 2nd story to escape massive blaze

Several people were seen leaping from windows and balconies to escape the intense heat and smoke. Firefighters went into “rescue mode” to make sure all 24 units were clear, Bentley said. Two people were rescued, including one person who was asleep in a second-story bedroom, he said.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the second resident from a unit at the back of the building. In all, nine people were injured and five were taken to the hospital, authorities said. Everyone is expected to survive.