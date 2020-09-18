Report: Jerry Falwell Jr. found bleeding, drunk after resigning from Liberty University

The couple’s sex scandal only added to the mounting unsavory reports about Falwell. Questions about his alcohol use were met with dispute, and Falwell claimed some photos were likely altered that showed him drinking. In light of the rumors, he initially announced a leave of absence from Liberty, a private evangelical university founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., on Aug. 7 after he posted a racy photo on Instagram with his pants unzipped, and his arm around a woman and a dark drink in hand. When asked, he said the beverage was “black water.”

By Aug. 25, the university reported Falwell’s resignation, but he disputed the initial reports before confirming that he had in fact stepped down. On the same day of the reported 911 call, Liberty’s board of trustees announced a comprehensive investigation by an outside firm of Jerry Falwell Jr.'s tenure as president.

Falwell served as president of the university in Lynchburg, Virginia for 13 year. He grew the modest evangelical Christian college into a formidable institution with an endowment of more than $1.7 billion, more than 15,000 on-campus and more than 94,000 virtual students and a Division I athletics program.

Falwell’s tenure at Liberty eventually became increasingly controversial. Scandals regarding his social media activity, like posting the picture of a mask bearing a racist photo and calling Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “Governor Blackface,” and his politics brought negative attention to the Christian leader.

He has not publicly commented on the 911 call, but last month he said he was seeking mental health counseling amid the “trauma” of the situation and that he remains “fully devoted” to his wife.