News
News

Has Pope Francis made a difference in your life? Share your tributes

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88.
Faithful react to the news of Pope Francis' death in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Faithful react to the news of Pope Francis' death in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
33 minutes ago

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican announced. Tributes and memories have been pouring in to honor the beloved and progressive pope.

Whether you are Catholic, have met the pope, or simply admire his life’s work, we want to hear from you. Share your tributes by filling out the form below.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Pope Francis leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

34m ago

What to know about the death of Pope Francis

7m ago

Global tributes pour in to honor Pope Francis after his death

2h ago

The Latest

Kennesaw State University students march across campus in May 2024.

Credit: Ben Hendren/AJC

A.M. ATL: Students prevail, for now

You’re going to have to shell out a record-high amount for eggs this Easter

Peachtree Road Race Updates: The first mile is the hardest

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders