Recovery crews search for missing 12-year-old boy at Lake Sinclair

Georgia News | 15 minutes ago
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crews are working to find a missing 12-year-old boy they believe drowned at Lake Sinclair.

Authorities got a call about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Cpl. Bubba Stanford of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Stanford said a family was boating, picnicking and swimming near Airport Island when the child went under. The location is near Bass Boat House.

Crews started looking for the child Sunday night using sonar but returned Monday morning with better equipment, Stanford said.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

