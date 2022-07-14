Real estate company will build 214 new homes in Gwinnett County

Parkland Communities, a private real estate development and investment firm, recently won approval to build 214 homes in Gwinnett County.
In a news release, the company said more than half the homes will be “missing middle housing,” generally defined as medium density multi-family housing that looks like single-family housing.
Gwinnett County officials approved zoning applications for three developments, Parkland Communities said in the release.
Sugarloaf Crest will contain 67 stacked townhomes with one-car garages, two to three bedrooms and covered outdoor spaces. It will be a built-to-rent community on Sugarloaf Parkway across from Sugarloaf Landing, another similar development from the same firm. Sugarloaf Crest is next to Cedar Hill Elementary and Richards Middle School.
Rainwater Park will contain 46 build-to-rent townhomes on Cruse Road near Lawrenceville. The homes will have three to four bedrooms, open floor plans and two-car garages.
Bennet Farm will be a master-planned community of 101 single-family homes on 38 acres in Grayson. The subdivision will go up at the intersection of Hoke O’Kelly Mill Road and Loganville Highway. It will contain an amenity area with a cabana, pool, playground and field, the company said. Homes will start in the high $300,000s, Parkland Communities said.
“We are excited to bring these communities to market to help solve the housing shortage in the metro area,” Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said. “Our company is focused on providing thoughtful master planned communities with high-quality attainable housing for the missing middle market that will be enjoyed by families for generations to come.”
