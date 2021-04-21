Reaction: What Atlanta and Georgia officials said about the Derek Chauvin verdict

U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock reacted to the verdict: “First of all, my heart goes out to the George Floyd family . Nothing will make this completely right for them, but I hope that they will find some sense of peace in the recognition that George Floyd was a human being and that Derek Chauvin is responsible for his death. We’ve got to do the work that we need to do here to put forward police reform and criminal justice reform. And I will be focused on that.”

The ACLU of Georgia released the following statement in reaction to the verdict: “Across the state of Georgia people stood up and demanded justice for George Floyd. This verdict is an affirmation that democracy can be made to work. The impact of Mr. Floyd will be felt across our state in the new elected officials who were inspired to run on platforms of police and criminal justice system reform and the voters who marched from the streets to the voting booth and supported policy reform,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia.

Explore How Atlantans responded to the Derek Chauvin verdict

The Carter Center in Atlanta released this statement: “The Carter Center welcomes the just conviction of the police officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd. Our thoughts are with Floyd’s family members who have endured unimaginable pain as the trial exposed the horrific details of the killing of their loved one. In our work resolving conflicts and strengthening democracy around the world, The Carter Center has seen the critical importance of accountability and oversight for security forces. This verdict represents a first step toward accountability for the unjustified use of lethal violence against African Americans and people of color that our society has too long tolerated. Our hope is that the families of Rayshard Brooks, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and too many others to name will receive a measure of justice as well. We must work to create a world that surpasses this basic right of accountability. We must build a world in which justice is the norm—expected and granted to all. This will require that we face our history of systemic racism and then take the necessary steps to heal and repair.”

— Staff writers Tia Mitchell, Ernie Suggs, Bill Rankin and Sheila Poole contributed to this report