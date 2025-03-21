Rapper Yella Beezy charged with capital murder in shooting death of rapper Mo3

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Conway. Calls and emails to representatives for Conway were not immediately returned.

In a Facebook post after Conway’s arrest, Noble’s mother, Nichole Williams Noble wrote, “Justice for my baby!!!!”

The 28-year-old Noble was driving on Interstate 35 in south Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020, when authorities allege White drove up next to him and got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Noble got out of his vehicle and began running south on the freeway as White shot at him, authorities said. Noble and a bystander who was inside a car were shot by White, police said. The bystander survived but Noble died at a hospital.

White and another man, Devin Brown, 32, were later indicted in Noble’s death. Their cases related to Noble’s death remain pending. White, 26, was sentenced in 2022 in a separate case to nearly nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Conway is best known for his 2017 single, “That’s On Me” and the 2019 song “Bacc At It Again” with Quavo and Gucci Mane.

In October 2018, Conway survived being shot while driving on a tollway in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville when someone pulled up next to him and opened fire, hitting him three times.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.