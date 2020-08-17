Rapper MC Lyte files for divorce after 3 years of marriage

The couple share no children.

Lyte is a hip-hop pioneer and one of the first female rappers.

She burst on the scene in 1986 at age 16 with a hit single titled “I Cram to Understand.” Two years later she became the first woman to release a full rap album ― the critically acclaimed “Lyte as a Rock.”

Lyte has produced eight studio albums through the years, most of them in the 1990s, and she has been nominated twice for a Grammy, in 1994 and 2004.

» RAPPER KILLED: Rapper FBG Duck shot to death in brazen Chicago ambush

A born storyteller, Lyte delivered her rhymes in an authoritative tone, topped by a thick New York accent that’s immediately recognizable.

The San Jose Mercury News this month ranked her #6 on its list of the Top 10 female artists of all time, placing her ahead of Da Brat, and right behind singer Lauryn Hill.

"She's an absolute trailblazer in the genre, whose many accomplishments include being widely regarded as the first female solo artist to release a full-length album" Jim Harrington writes.

For the past 20 years Lyte has put together a steady acting career in movies and television.

She turns 50 in October.