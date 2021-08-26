R. Kelly flipped out over male tour guide at Disney, employee testifies

He said the Disney World trip came together at the last minute, so he had to scramble to book a tour guide.

“I took the first person I could get. It was a gentleman,” Arnold said.

When Kelly’s tour bus arrived at the most magical place on earth and he saw the male tour guide, he canceled the whole VIP experience, Arnold said.

Kelly docked Arnold $1,500, giving him his check for the week — $0.

Arnold quit.

“My wife wasn’t happy. I wasn’t happy. Rob wasn’t happy,” he said, explaining his decision to leave the boss he’d known since 1998.

Arnold was fined on other occasions for forgetting to bring Kelly lunch, sleeping through a call from Kelly and buying a cheap sweatband for a female guest without Kelly’s permission, he testified.

Once, the “Ignition” singer became irate when someone ate his doughnuts, Arnold said.

“We were all fined,” Arnold recalled.

Kelly is on trial for his alleged role at the top of an elaborate scheme that trafficked underage girls and young women from his concerts for illegal sex. He forced his victims to call him “daddy” and locked them in rooms for days at a time, delivering vicious spankings as punishment for breaking his rules, prosecutors and accusers say.

He also knowingly gave herpes to some of his victims and had a Chicago public assistance worker bribed to make a fake ID for singer Aaliyah — who was 15 at the time — so the two could be married, according to the feds.

Arnold worked at one of Kelly’s Chicago studios, then began working at the Chocolate Factory, a studio located in Kelly’s Olympia Fields home in 2004.

Arnold is not to be confused with the actor of the same name who starred on the “Roseanne” TV sitcom.

Arnold also detailed Kelly’s rules regarding female guests, saying employees were not allowed to look at the women and girls while on his sprawling property in the Chicago suburbs.

When Arnold drove female guests, he was instructed to flip up the rearview mirror to avoid eye contact. Everyone who worked for Kelly knew that rule, Arnold said.

Arnold also testified that members of Kelly’s team would be equipped at concerts, malls and afterparties with pieces of paper with the singer’s number so they could give them out to girls or women at a moment’s notice.

“It would be asked of me to do so fairly regularly,” he said.