Protesters scuffle with officers during march at Georgia State University

A group of protesters including Georgia State University students staged a Friday afternoon march to protest the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange.

The march began at 3 p.m. at Hurt Park near the GSU student center, proceeded to the intersection of Park Place and Auburn Avenue and then up the steps to the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, which is where GILEE is housed.

Protesters appeared to create a wall with several banners as they walked up the steps. Police officers could then be seen pushing the banners back. At least one officer appeared to grab umbrellas from activists as they chanted.