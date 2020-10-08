Prominent chiropractor charged with assaulting patient at Sandy Springs clinic

It’s the second time Sanford has been accused of such an assault, police said. According to detectives, the chiropractor was charged with sexual battery in a similar incident in 2008. AJC.com has reached out for more information about those charges.

The arrest comes just a month after the opening day of Sanford’s latest venture, an all-day breakfast restaurant. Breakfast at Barney’s, which Sanford co-owns with former nightclub promoter Barney Lee Berry, opened Aug. 31 on Decatur Street.

It is not clear if Sanford’s involvement with the restaurant will continue. Berry declined to comment on Sanford’s charges, saying only that he knew nothing about the situation.

The police department is urging other potential victims of Sanford to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Burson at MBurson@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by phone at 770-551-2570.