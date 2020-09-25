Prisoner serving time for drugs linked to 2012 Gwinnett cold case, cops say

Nearly eight years after a man was shot to death inside his Duluth-area home, Gwinnett County police officers said Friday they have charged a suspect with murder. And they believe the shooting was drug-related.
In November 2012, Robert Mixon, 33, was found dead inside his apartment off Satellite Boulevard, police said at the time. Investigators said the killing did not appear to be random.
“Detectives originally assigned to the case spoke with witnesses and fielded tips but were never able to identify a suspect," police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in an emailed news release.
For years, the investigation continued, and DNA evidence helped identify a suspect. On Friday, Gwinnett police announced Nazar Matheson has been charged with murder in Mixon’s death. Flynn said Friday investigators now believe the shooting was drug-related.
Matheson was behind bars Friday, but for a separate case, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is serving a seven-year sentence at Rutledge State Prison following a conviction for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana in Greene County, records show.
Once Matheson has served that sentence, he is expected to be returned to Gwinnett to face more charges.
Mixon’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.