Prep football star who blindsided referee banned from athletics

The next day, Duron was arrested and charged with a Class A assault, The Monitor of McAllen reported, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Duron, an All-Area wrestler last season, had been expected to compete for a state wrestling championship in the spring, according to reports. He was voted the District 31-6A Defensive Football Player of the Year last season, and he also served as the Bobcats’ kicker and punter.

Additional penalties

Duron’s actions also disqualified Edinburg from the postseason despite winning the game 35-21.

The executive committee also placed head football coach J.J. Leija on probation for the upcoming school year and announced that the school’s athletic department would also be placed on probation immediately through 2022-23.

The committee warned of additional penalties if other violations occurred within the probationary period.

The moment was captured on video and has been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

How it happened

The attack was apparent retaliation for the ref’s decision to throw Duron out of the game.

Duron, on the previous play, had been flagged by referee Fred Gracia for a late hit on the opposing team’s quarterback.

Duron, who wears No. 88, was called for a personal foul which included unsportsmanlike conduct. After announcing the penalties to the crowd, the ref said Duron wouldn’t be allowed to finish the game.

Seconds later, the video shows Duron running full speed from the sideline toward the referee, with his teammates and coaches in pursuit.

Caught off guard, the ref was bowled over by the impact, his feet flying into the air as he landed hard on the turf.

The ref had to be evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium, according to The Monitor. Reports said the man had to be checked in an ambulance.

Edinburg Police Department officers escorted Duron from the stadium, and play resumed after a short delay, the AP reported.