Pope appoints pastor of Jonesboro parish as new bishop of Charlotte

Bishop-Elect Michael Martin speaks to students in a theology class at Charlotte Catholic High School during his first day visiting the Diocese of Charlotte following the announcement that he will become the fifth bishop of Charlotte.

Father Michael T. Martin, the current pastor of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, has been named the new bishop of Charlotte.

He succeeds current Bishop Peter J. Jugis, who is retiring due to health limitations.

Bishop-elect Martin, 62, is a priest of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual and has a background in education.

The Baltimore-born Martin will be ordained and installed as the fifth Bishop of Charlotte on May 29 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, N.C.

The Diocese of Charlotte was founded in 1972, and covers 46 counties in the western half of North Carolina. It has more than 530,000 Catholics in 92 parishes and missions.

