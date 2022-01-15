Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police: Tiffany Haddish caught napping at wheel, charged with DUI in Peachtree City

Actress Tiffany Haddish smiles in a mugshot following metro Atlanta DUI arrest. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
caption arrowCaption
Actress Tiffany Haddish smiles in a mugshot following metro Atlanta DUI arrest. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Comedian-actor Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Peachtree City after she was reportedly spotted asleep behind the wheel.

Police charged the 42-year-old “She Ready” comic with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

According to an arrest report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police suspected Haddish of being under the influence of marijuana.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when someone reported a driver asleep at the wheel on Ga. 74 near Ga. 54, the report stated. Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check, but the vehicle was no longer there.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the 2021 Ford Explorer in which Haddish was spotted. An officer saw the SUV as it pulled into the yard of a residence and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers subsequently took Haddish into custody and she was booked into the Fayette County Jail in Fayetteville.

According to TMZ, Haddish was released after she posted $1,666 around 6:30 a.m.

The Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer has hosted “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared in several films, including “Girl Trip.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta officials unveil new Buckhead police precinct
2h ago
Family clings to prayers as ninth grade football player fights for her life
4h ago
Family mourns teen killed in Ga. 400 crash, lauds civilians who saved passenger’s life
5h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top