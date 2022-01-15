Police: Tiffany Haddish caught napping at wheel, charged with DUI in Peachtree City

Comedian-actor Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Peachtree City after she was reportedly spotted asleep behind the wheel.
Police charged the 42-year-old “She Ready” comic with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.
According to an arrest report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police suspected Haddish of being under the influence of marijuana.
The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when someone reported a driver asleep at the wheel on Ga. 74 near Ga. 54, the report stated. Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check, but the vehicle was no longer there.
Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the 2021 Ford Explorer in which Haddish was spotted. An officer saw the SUV as it pulled into the yard of a residence and conducted a traffic stop.
Officers subsequently took Haddish into custody and she was booked into the Fayette County Jail in Fayetteville.
According to TMZ, Haddish was released after she posted $1,666 around 6:30 a.m.
The Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer has hosted “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared in several films, including “Girl Trip.”
