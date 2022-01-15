Police: Tiffany Haddish caught napping at wheel, charged with DUI in Peachtree City

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when someone reported a driver asleep at the wheel on Ga. 74 near Ga. 54, the report stated. Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check, but the vehicle was no longer there.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the 2021 Ford Explorer in which Haddish was spotted. An officer saw the SUV as it pulled into the yard of a residence and conducted a traffic stop.