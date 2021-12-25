Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police seek suspect who shot teen in head at Clarkston apartment complex

Clarkston Police Department
caption arrowCaption
Clarkston Police Department

Credit: Clarkston Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager at a Clarkston apartment complex on Christmas Eve, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the head, was hospitalized and is in critical condition, the station reported Saturday morning. His identity has yet to be released.

Officers responded to a call on Friday afternoon at Clarkston Station Apartments amid reports that someone had been shot.

Clarkton police told the station that they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

People with relevant information should call 404-557-8956.

-This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Fed chief to head chamber in 2022, sees diversity as economic fuel
4h ago
Police fatally shoot suspect on Christmas Eve at DeKalb Walmart
Mother and infant son die in head-on crash in North Georgia
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top