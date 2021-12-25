Police seek suspect who shot teen in head at Clarkston apartment complex

Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager at a Clarkston apartment complex on Christmas Eve, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The 16-year-old, who was shot in the head, was hospitalized and is in critical condition, the station reported Saturday morning. His identity has yet to be released.
Officers responded to a call on Friday afternoon at Clarkston Station Apartments amid reports that someone had been shot.
Clarkton police told the station that they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
People with relevant information should call 404-557-8956.
