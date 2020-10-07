Police search for South Carolina man after brutal attack on parents

A South Carolina man is on the run after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a brutal attack on his parents last weekend, according to authorities.
Joshua Williamson was at the couple’s home in Lake Wateree in Fairfield County Saturday when he wounded his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she lost consciousness, WCSC News 5 reports, citing the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have not provided an update on the conditions of the victims.
Williamson, who lives in Florence and also has ties to Aiken County, fled the scene in a 2000 Chevy Camaro with a T-top roof and hasn’t been seen since, WCSC reports.
He is considered armed and dangerous, and police warned the public to immediately call 911 if he’s spotted.
A police description sums up Williamson as a white man, 5-feet 11-inches tall and about 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. The car has a South Carolina plates with the call letters SPH 382.
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).