Police investigating after multiple women robbed in Atlanta overnight

Police are investigating after multiple women had their purses stolen as they were walking to their cars overnight on Sunday.
Atlanta police said they are looking into at least two robberies, both of which were committed by a pair of men. Authorities have not specified if the robberies were related.
Officers were first sent to the Publix in the 500 block of Piedmont Avenue after a woman was robbed by two suspects, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Crystal Johnson.
The victim told police she was in the parking lot of the supermarket about 9 p.m. when the suspects approached her, Johnson said. The men tried to take the victim’s car, but ultimately got away with only her purse.
Later, officers were sent to a location in the 400 block of Marietta Street after two women were robbed at gunpoint.
The victims told police they had been walking to their cars about 2 a.m. when two men approached them. The men pulled out handguns and demanded the victims’ purses, police said.
The suspects then got into a light blue 2015 Infiniti Q50 and sped off.
None of the victims were hurt in either incident, Johnson said. No arrests have been made in either case.
The investigations are ongoing.