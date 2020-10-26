Police find man, mother shot dead at Georgia cemetery

Police are investigating the discovery of a man and his mother shot dead at a Temple cemetery over the weekend.
The Temple Police Department was dispatched about 10 p.m. Friday to a home on Montgomery Street concerning a missing person, according to a TPD Facebook post. A woman reported that her husband Thomas Cash had not returned home after going to check on his mother Claire Cash, who had been suffering with dementia. He was slated to check on his mother at her home on Carrollton Street to assist her.
“The complainant also noticed that Mr. Cash had left his phone at the residence and that his truck was at his mother’s house but her vehicle was missing,” according to police.
About 11:30 p.m., officers again communicated with the woman to get the vehicle information for Cash’s truck and broadcast a Mattie’s Call because his mother was also missing. After riding around the area, checking at the Temple Senior Center and church that Claire Cash attended, officers checked at one last location, the Asbury Cemetery.
Once there, the officers first noticed Claire Cash’s vehicle, and they later found Cash and her son’s body near a pavilion at the cemetery. Both had been shot. Based on the evidence, investigators determined that Cash shot his mother and then himself. The incident appears to be an isolated murder/suicide.