Police find man, mother shot dead at Georgia cemetery

The Temple Police Department was dispatched about 10 p.m. Friday to a home on Montgomery Street concerning a missing person, according to a TPD Facebook post. A woman reported that her husband Thomas Cash had not returned home after going to check on his mother Claire Cash, who had been suffering with dementia. He was slated to check on his mother at her home on Carrollton Street to assist her.

“The complainant also noticed that Mr. Cash had left his phone at the residence and that his truck was at his mother’s house but her vehicle was missing,” according to police.