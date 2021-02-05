X

Police: Drug traffickers hid $6M worth of meth oil in paint

Hall County investigators believe drug traffickers transported methamphetamine-infused paint to a home where the drug was extracted.
Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two men were charged with methamphetamine trafficking after investigators busted a lab where drugs were mixed with paint, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators believe meth oil was mixed with paint and then taken to a home in the 4000 block of Peachtree Drive, near Buford. The meth oil was then converted to crystal meth to sell, the sheriff’s office said.

A federal search warrant was conducted Wednesday at the home, where they found numerous containers filled with meth oil, as well as containers filled with a mixture of paint and the oil.

“Agents recovered enough methamphetamine oil to equate to approximately 60 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of $6 million,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement.

Gerardo Valencia-Cervantes, 29, of Deland, Florida, and Ismael Marin-Urbina, 36, of Jonesboro, were arrested without incident at the home. They were being held without bond Friday afternoon.

Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted Hall County drug offices with the investigation.

