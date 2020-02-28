Police: ‘Driver error’ led to truck crash on Indiana overpass

Indiana State Police said a “mishap” led a trailer dump truck to become stuck on an interstate overpass.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said the incident happened Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. over Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, according to WRTV.
Troopers are currently on-scene at this mishap. I-65 NB 247.8mm. Traffic is being diverted at exit 247 (Crown Point) Trailer dump struck an overpass @WBBM780Traffic @WGNtraffic @RegionNewsNow @NWINews @nwi @INDOTNorthwest @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/Ek8cFI0LC9— Sergeant Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 27, 2020
"At some point, the driver of the truck inadvertently activated the dump control, resulting in the trailer tilting to the upright position," ISP officials said in a news release.
The 2005 Superior dump trailer, owned by C&M Trucking Services in Chicago, hit the overpass as the tractor, a 1988 Kenworth also owned by the trucking company, drove underneath the overpass, according to the release.
The trailer, which was tilting upright, was stuck in the middle of the roadway as it hit the overpass. It was empty at the time of the incident.
Officials said the driver of the truck, 31-year-old David Chavez of Chicago, stopped the tractor soon after the crash, WXIN reported.
“The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours for scene cleanup and bridge inspection,” ISP said.