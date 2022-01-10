Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Photos released of man sought in armed robbery of Jersey Mike’s in Brookhaven

Brookhaven police are trying to identify a man they say robbed a Jersey Mike's in mid-December. (Credit: Brookhaven Police Department)
caption arrowCaption
Brookhaven police are trying to identify a man they say robbed a Jersey Mike's in mid-December. (Credit: Brookhaven Police Department)

Credit: Brookhaven Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

An armed man robbed a Brookhaven sub shop in mid-December and ran off before police could arrest him, authorities said.

Photos of the suspect inside a local transit system were released Monday after a description of the man was obtained from surveillance footage from the business the day of the robbery, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said. Authorities are hoping someone can identify the suspect.

On Dec. 17, the man entered a Jersey Mike’s in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road shortly after 11 a.m. and went to use the restroom, Kissel said. When the man came out of the restroom, Kissel said he approached the register with a gun.

The suspect demanded cash and then took off running through the back door before officers arrived, according to Kissel. No injuries were reported and police did not say how much was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-75 in Marietta
1h ago
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
1h ago
EPA: Metal plant’s hazardous waste releases pose ‘imminent’ danger
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top