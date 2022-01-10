Photos released of man sought in armed robbery of Jersey Mike’s in Brookhaven

An armed man robbed a Brookhaven sub shop in mid-December and ran off before police could arrest him, authorities said.
Photos of the suspect inside a local transit system were released Monday after a description of the man was obtained from surveillance footage from the business the day of the robbery, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said. Authorities are hoping someone can identify the suspect.
On Dec. 17, the man entered a Jersey Mike’s in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road shortly after 11 a.m. and went to use the restroom, Kissel said. When the man came out of the restroom, Kissel said he approached the register with a gun.
The suspect demanded cash and then took off running through the back door before officers arrived, according to Kissel. No injuries were reported and police did not say how much was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author