Photos released of man sought in armed robbery of Jersey Mike’s in Brookhaven

Photos of the suspect inside a local transit system were released Monday after a description of the man was obtained from surveillance footage from the business the day of the robbery, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jake Kissel said. Authorities are hoping someone can identify the suspect.

On Dec. 17, the man entered a Jersey Mike’s in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road shortly after 11 a.m. and went to use the restroom, Kissel said. When the man came out of the restroom, Kissel said he approached the register with a gun.