ajc logo
X

Pennsylvania man charged after police find severed head in freezer

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, allegedly told a witness who had shown up at his house that he had a cadaver in one of the beds at his Lancaster home and a human head in the freezer, police said in a statement Wednesday.
Caption
Donald Meshey Jr., 32, allegedly told a witness who had shown up at his house that he had a cadaver in one of the beds at his Lancaster home and a human head in the freezer, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Credit: File Photo

National & World News
By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Updated 1 hour ago

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday after police discovered a frozen human head was stored in his freezer, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, allegedly told a witness who had shown up at his house that he had a cadaver in one of the beds at his Lancaster home and a human head in the freezer, police said in a statement Wednesday.

ExplorePolice: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

The witness told police that she had seen the head and directed them to Meshey’s home.

There, Meshey led police inside and immediately pulled out the head to show the officer.

After being taken into custody, Meshey allegedly told detectives he found a “cadaver doll” in his father’s bedroom, “which looked and sounded like his father,” according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Meshey admitted to stabbing the “cadaver doll” for two or three minutes with a knife, then dismembering the body.

Police are still working to identify the remains.

ExploreDiver’s body recovered off coast of Florida Panhandle

Meshey has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

In Other News
1
Death row inmate sues to allow pastor to lay hands on him during...
2
The Latest: Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
3
The Latest: Denmark to shut Kabul embassy, urges Danes leave
4
State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires
5
Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top