Pedestrian seriously injured in Cobb hit-and-run

An Acworth man was seriously injured Saturday night when he was hit by a car in Powder Springs, according to police.

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 23-year-old man attempting to cross a Powder Springs road was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver, Cobb County police said Monday.

Austin. B. Holland was walking in a southbound lane of C.H. James Parkway about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a southbound vehicle approaching Hill Road, according to investigators. The driver left the scene after hitting Holland and has not been identified, police said.

Cobb investigators are assisting Powder Springs police with the investigation. No description was provided of the vehicle believed to be involved.

Holland, who lives in Acworth, was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb investigators at 770-499-3987.

