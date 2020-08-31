Pedestrian hit by car, killed while crossing road in Clayton County

The victim, whose name and gender has not been released, was crossing Old Dixie Road near Holiday Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said. A driver did not see the victim in the roadway and struck them, Stroud said.

Authorities said the victim was wearing dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene after the incident.