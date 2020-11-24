X

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Cobb County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man died Thursday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing a Cobb County road, officials said.

The crash happened on Windy Hill Road at Olive Springs Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.

Investigators said the man was crossing Windy Hill Road about 7 p.m. when a gray 2013 Kia Optima hit him. The driver had a green traffic light, and the man was not in a crosswalk, McDonald said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The Kia’s driver was not hurt in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation, McDonald said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

