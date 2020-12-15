Paulding woman accused of shooting husband indicted on murder charges

A Paulding County woman accused of killing her husband last December and tampering with the crime scene to make his death look like a suicide was indicted last week, court records show.
A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lacey Jolee Boles on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Daniel Lee Akers, who was shot in the head three days before Christmas at the couple’s home along Braemill Court in Dallas.
After the shooting, Boles reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers the 36-year-old killed himself.
“The call came in as a suicide,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said. “But when detectives got there, they noticed some things at the crime scene that were inconsistent with that.”
Akers’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, and investigators ultimately ruled his cause of death a homicide. Boles wasn’t arrested until those autopsy results were released in late May, months after her husband’s fatal shooting, deputies said.
When the report came back from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office on May 29, it “determined that the gunshot wound suffered by Akers was not self-inflicted,” Henson said.
His family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they never believed the father of five killed himself. Akers, who worked for a local sheet metal union, loved life and wouldn’t have left his children alone, they said.
In addition to the murder and aggravated assault charges, Boles was initially charged with tampering with evidence and making false statements to police. She was not indicted on those counts, however, records show. Boles was released from jail last June after being granted a $100,000 bond and remains free as she awaits trial.
