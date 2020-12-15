Paulding woman accused of shooting husband indicted on murder charges

When the report came back from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office on May 29, it “determined that the gunshot wound suffered by Akers was not self-inflicted,” Henson said.

Daniel Lee Akers Credit: Family Photo Credit: Family Photo

His family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they never believed the father of five killed himself. Akers, who worked for a local sheet metal union, loved life and wouldn’t have left his children alone, they said.

In addition to the murder and aggravated assault charges, Boles was initially charged with tampering with evidence and making false statements to police. She was not indicted on those counts, however, records show. Boles was released from jail last June after being granted a $100,000 bond and remains free as she awaits trial.

