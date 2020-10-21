Parents of 545 migrant children can’t be found after separation at border

An additional 1,556 migrant children were separated from their parents between the summer of 2017 and June 2018, the U.S. government revealed in October last year.

That’s when immigration advocates fanned out to locate 1,030 parents whose contact information was saved by the government.

Judge Sabraw ruled these families could still be eligible for reunification if they remained separated, CBS reported.

The parents of 485 of these children were located, however 545 minors remain without their loved ones, and efforts to reach them were ultimately futile.

One advocacy group called Justice in Motion has been working for months throughout Mexico and Central America to find the missing parents, but social limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic have hindered their efforts.

“Sadly we are still looking for hundreds of families who were separated years ago and will not stop until we find all of them,” Lee Gelernt, the top ACLU attorney in the case, told CBS News. “Some of these children were only babies when ripped away from their parents.”