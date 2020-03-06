Breaking News

Paramore’s Hayley Williams announces ‘Petals for Armor’ tour, coming to Atlanta

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hayley Williams is about to start her first solo tour this summer.

Pitchfork reported the former Paramore frontwoman announced the "Petals for Armor" tour on her Instagram page Thursday. It's named after her debut solo album.

The first part of Williams' "Petals for Armor" album was released as an EP, titled "Petals for Armor I," Feb. 6. The five tracks included the singles "Simmer," "Leave It Alone" and "Cinnamon," MTV reported. The full album will be released May 8.

"Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying," she said in a statement, according to Billboard. "But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, in front of the people who've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I would tour 'Petals for Armor.' What a joke. I must."

“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate,” Williams said. “My brand-newly-formed band I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”

The tour starts May 13 in Amsterdam, with dates across Europe, the UK and North America, including Orlando, Florida, on June 8 and Atlanta on June 10. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who preorder the album by 10 p.m. local time March 8 will get access to presale tickets for U.S. dates starting March 10 at 10 a.m. local time until March 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Full tour dates are below:

May 13:  Amsterdam at Melkweg Max

May 15: Brighton, England, at The Beach

May 16: London at Electric Brixton

May 19: Cologne, Germany, at Live Music Hall

May 28: Seattle at Moore Theatre

May 30: San Francisco at The Masonic

June 1: Los Angeles at The Wiltern

June 3: Denver at Paramount Theatre

June 5: Dallas at HiFi

June 6: Houston at House of Blues

June 8: Orlando, Florida, at House of Blues

June 10: Atlanta at the Tabernacle

June 15: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

June 17: Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18: Philadelphia at The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20: Boston at House of Blues

June 22: Toronto at Rebel

June 24: New York at Brooklyn Steel

June 26: Chicago at House of Blues

June 27: Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit

June 29: Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

