Paramore’s Hayley Williams announces ‘Petals for Armor’ tour, coming to Atlanta

Hayley Williams is about to start her first solo tour this summer.
Pitchfork reported the former Paramore frontwoman announced the "Petals for Armor" tour on her Instagram page Thursday. It's named after her debut solo album.
The first part of Williams' "Petals for Armor" album was released as an EP, titled "Petals for Armor I," Feb. 6. The five tracks included the singles "Simmer," "Leave It Alone" and "Cinnamon," MTV reported. The full album will be released May 8.
"Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It's not Paramore and truthfully, it's just a little terrifying," she said in a statement, according to Billboard. "But if I know anything, it's that there's no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, in front of the people who've grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I would tour 'Petals for Armor.' What a joke. I must."
“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate,” Williams said. “My brand-newly-formed band I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”
The tour starts May 13 in Amsterdam, with dates across Europe, the UK and North America, including Orlando, Florida, on June 8 and Atlanta on June 10. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who preorder the album by 10 p.m. local time March 8 will get access to presale tickets for U.S. dates starting March 10 at 10 a.m. local time until March 12 at 10 p.m. local time.
Full tour dates are below:
May 13: Amsterdam at Melkweg Max
May 15: Brighton, England, at The Beach
May 16: London at Electric Brixton
May 19: Cologne, Germany, at Live Music Hall
May 28: Seattle at Moore Theatre
May 30: San Francisco at The Masonic
June 1: Los Angeles at The Wiltern
June 3: Denver at Paramount Theatre
June 5: Dallas at HiFi
June 6: Houston at House of Blues
June 8: Orlando, Florida, at House of Blues
June 10: Atlanta at the Tabernacle
June 15: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte
June 17: Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore Silver Spring
June 18: Philadelphia at The Fillmore Philadelphia
June 20: Boston at House of Blues
June 22: Toronto at Rebel
June 24: New York at Brooklyn Steel
June 26: Chicago at House of Blues
June 27: Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit
June 29: Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville