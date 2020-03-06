Paramore’s Hayley Williams announces ‘Petals for Armor’ tour, coming to Atlanta

“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate,” Williams said. “My brand-newly-formed band I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”

The tour starts May 13 in Amsterdam, with dates across Europe, the UK and North America, including Orlando, Florida, on June 8 and Atlanta on June 10. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who preorder the album by 10 p.m. local time March 8 will get access to presale tickets for U.S. dates starting March 10 at 10 a.m. local time until March 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Full tour dates are below:

May 13: Amsterdam at Melkweg Max

May 15: Brighton, England, at The Beach

May 16: London at Electric Brixton

May 19: Cologne, Germany, at Live Music Hall

May 28: Seattle at Moore Theatre

May 30: San Francisco at The Masonic

June 1: Los Angeles at The Wiltern

June 3: Denver at Paramount Theatre

June 5: Dallas at HiFi

June 6: Houston at House of Blues

June 8: Orlando, Florida, at House of Blues

June 10: Atlanta at the Tabernacle

June 15: Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Fillmore Charlotte

June 17: Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 18: Philadelphia at The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 20: Boston at House of Blues

June 22: Toronto at Rebel

June 24: New York at Brooklyn Steel

June 26: Chicago at House of Blues

June 27: Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit

June 29: Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville