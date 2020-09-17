X

Owner’s dog dies after fire at golf cart business in Hall County

A dog was found dead after Bulldog Carts caught on fire Thursday morning.
Credit: Hall County Fire Services

News | 1 hour ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A golf cart business owner’s dog died after the man’s facility caught on fire Thursday morning in Hall County, authorities said.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. at Bulldog Carts, located at the intersection of Holiday Road and Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, according to Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zachary Brackett.

Hall and Gwinnett firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at Bulldog Carts around 8:15 a.m.
Credit: Hall County Fire Services

Hall and Gwinnett firefighters worked to extinguish the fire around 8:15 a.m., Brackett said. He added that while the fire was determined to be an accident, the cause is still under investigation.

No employees or customers were inside the building at the time of the fire.

